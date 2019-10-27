Things to do today: Oct. 27, 2019

Music
US AIR FORCE BAND: 2:30 p.m. Free. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
KANAWHA VALLEY COMMUNITY BAND: 3 p.m., Free, Geary Auditorium, University of Charleston. Directed by conductor David Williams, the band will perform “Elfman on Halloween.”
MOUNTAIN STAGE: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $30. With Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Allison Moorer, and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E. Visit mountainstage.org.
Film
“HALLOWEEN”: 3 p.m. Tickets $2. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Etc
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m, on Kanawha State Forest’s Snipe Trail Loop. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at the Nature Center parking area. The hike is an easy 2-mile loop taking Snipe Trail to Shrewsbury Road and then back to the car on that dirt road.