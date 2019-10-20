Things to do today: Oct. 20, 2019

Film
“THE LION KING”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
“MAMIE”: 2 p.m. Adults $12. Children $8. Presented by The Aracoma Story. The Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main St., Logan. Call 304-752-0253.
“FROZEN JR.”: 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $12 adult, $10 kids 12 years old and under. Huntington High School, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington.
Etc.
ST. GEORGE ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL ANNUAL DINNER: Noon to 5 p.m., dine-in and noon to 6 p.m. for carry-out. Tickets are $15. St. George Orthodox Conference Center, corner of Court and Lee streets.
ANNUAL ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $3. Children under 12 free. Presented by Kanawha Rock & Gem Club, Inc. South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. Call 304-544-6250.
KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m. on the Meeks Mountain Trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The new hike is 3-4 miles and is considered moderate with one significant climb. Those wanting an easier hike can drop out after 1 mile. Regroup at Hurricane City Park at the parking lot on the left.