Things to do today: Oct. 20, 2019

Film

“THE LION KING”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Stage

“MAMIE”: 2 p.m. Adults $12. Children $8. Presented by The Aracoma Story. The Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main St., Logan. Call 304-752-0253.

“FROZEN JR.”: 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $12 adult, $10 kids 12 years old and under. Huntington High School, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington.

Etc.

ST. GEORGE ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL ANNUAL DINNER: Noon to 5 p.m., dine-in and noon to 6 p.m. for carry-out. Tickets are $15. St. George Orthodox Conference Center, corner of Court and Lee streets.

ANNUAL ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $3. Children under 12 free. Presented by Kanawha Rock & Gem Club, Inc. South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. Call 304-544-6250.

KANAWHA TRAIL CLUB HIKE: 1:30 p.m. on the Meeks Mountain Trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The new hike is 3-4 miles and is considered moderate with one significant climb. Those wanting an easier hike can drop out after 1 mile. Regroup at Hurricane City Park at the parking lot on the left.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, October 20, 2019

Fink, Janice - 1:30 p.m., United Disciples of Christ Church, South Charleston.

Honaker, Dewey - 2 p.m., Arnett Assembly of God Church, Arnett.

Jenkins, Tina - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Payne, Joseph - 3 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.

Snyder, Janice - 4 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Vance, Kendall - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.