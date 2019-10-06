Things to do today: Oct. 6, 2019

Music
MOUNTAIN STAGE: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $30. With Shovels & Rope, Kelsey Waldon and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E.
Film
“OVERCOMER”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Stage
“MIRANDA SINGS — WHO WANTS MY KID?”: 7 p.m. Tickets $43. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Etc.
2019 CHARLESTON BLVD ROD RUN & DOO WOP: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Car show, music and activities. 600 Kanawha Blvd E.
THE WEST VIRGINIA PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission $8. All things pumpkin, plus crafts, music and activities for the family. West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton. Call 304-743-8774.