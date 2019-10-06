You are the owner of this article.
Things to do today: Oct. 6, 2019

Music

MOUNTAIN STAGE: 7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $30. With Shovels & Rope, Kelsey Waldon and more. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Film

“OVERCOMER”: 3 p.m. Tickets $4. Movies $4 Less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.

Stage

“MIRANDA SINGS — WHO WANTS MY KID?”: 7 p.m. Tickets $43. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.

Etc.

2019 CHARLESTON BLVD ROD RUN & DOO WOP: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Car show, music and activities. 600 Kanawha Blvd E.

THE WEST VIRGINIA PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission $8. All things pumpkin, plus crafts, music and activities for the family. West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, One Pumpkin Way, Milton. Call 304-743-8774.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, October 6, 2019

Blake, Margaret - 2 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Bowen, Thelma - 3 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Brown, Regina - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Swanson, Shelia - 1 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Vance, Barry - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

White, Augusta - 2 p.m., Brown's Freewill Baptist Church, Gordon.