Things to do today: Sept. 8, 2019

Music
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 5 p.m. Free. St. Timothys-In-Valley Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Call 304-562-9325.
KEVIN MORBY: 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets start at $19. At the door start at $24. Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio. Call 740-753-1924.
Film
“TOY STORY 4”: 3 p.m. Movies $4 or less. The LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston. Call 304-767-0148.
Etc.
Kanawha Trail Club Hike: 12:30 p.m. on the Beech Fork Dam Boy Scout Loop. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The 3.1 mile hike follows lake before climbing into wooded area. It is mostly uphill with one short steep ascent with steps cut into the hillside. There is an easy section along the ridge and then return downhill on gravel road.