Third family files claim amid investigation into deaths at Clarksburg VA hospital

A Fairmont veteran received 15 insulin injections before he died at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg, according to a statement of claim filed this week.
The family of William Holloway became at least the third family to file a statement against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs claiming officials failed to protect patients at the hospital from a single employee who is believed to be responsible for the suspicious deaths.
In total, an ongoing investigation has indicated up to 11 military veteran patients were injected with insulin, causing their deaths by severe hypoglycemia.
Holloway’s family is represented by Bordas & Bordas, in Pittsburgh.
Holloway was admitted to the VA hospital on March 11, 2018, and he died April 8, 2018. At the time of his admission, Holloway was being treated for Type II diabetes, COPD, dementia, anxiety and macular degeneration, according to the claim.
He was admitted to the hospital after experiencing an episode of hallucinations, confusion and anxiety, but he otherwise was not ill, the claim states. During his nearly month-long stay at the hospital, Holloway was monitored while his family and health care providers made plans for his care at a VA nursing home upon his release.
He began to experience an “unusual, prolonged” period of hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. It lasted from April 3 to April 4.
Following the low blood sugar episode, Holloway’s health “rapidly declined,” according to the claim.
“He remained lethargic, had a poor appetite, complained of pain, and could not get out of bed,” the claim states.
When Holloway died April 8, his family was informed his death was a result of pneumonia he caught at the hospital and sepsis.
Holloway’s family learned of the nature of his death when they were contacted by the Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General later that year. A medical examiner at Dover Air Force Base performed an autopsy on Holloway on Dec. 17, 2018.
The examiner determined Holloway received 15 doses of insulin during a 30-hour period on April 3 and 4. Six of the doses appeared to be part of legitimate treatment for Holloway’s diabetes, according to the claim.
Holloway’s family is seeking $1 million in damages for personal injury to the Army veteran and $5 million for his wrongful death.
Like Holloway’s family, each veteran’s family was told the deaths were caused by other illnesses and conditions, and, according to the claims submitted so far, each family learned the nature of their loved ones’ deaths when military officials contacted them to exhume the veterans’ bodies for autopsies.
The veterans were patients at the hospital in 2018, and the investigation into their deaths began on July 2 or 3, 2018, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in August. Manchin is a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.
USA Today previously reported Holloway as a person whose death was under investigation.
Holloway, along with George Nelson Shaw Sr., Felix “Kirk” McDermott, Archie Edgell and John Hallman all have been identified as veterans who died under suspicious circumstances at the VA hospital in Clarksburg, according to media reports.
The VA Inspector General’s Office, in August, confirmed it was working with federal law enforcement officers to investigate the deaths.
There is a person of interest in the case, but no arrests had been made. In August, Manchin said the person no longer is in contact with patients at the hospital.