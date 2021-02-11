Glistening, ice-coated tree limbs might be easy on the eye, but they are hard on power lines and the people who depend on them, as nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers in Southwestern West Virginia can attest.
Limbs weighed down by accumulations of ice that began to form late Wednesday after a winter storm that swept into the state from the west reached their snapping point early Thursday. Ice-severed branches were sent cascading onto power lines across seven counties.
Hardest hit were Cabell County, where 19,809 homes and businesses were left without power by mid-morning Thursday, and neighboring Wayne County, where 12,694 outages were reported. Appalachian Power crews also were dealing with 8,020 outages in Putnam County, 2,567 in Jackson, 2,188 in Mason, 1,163 in Lincoln and 1,342 in Kanawha.
By Thursday afternoon, thousands of people in the seven-county area were operating in survival mode, struggling to find ways to stay warm and prepare food without electricity while temperatures lingered in the 20s.
For the most part, the rest of the state was spared from power outages, since precipitation took the form of snow as the storm moved eastward from the Ohio River border counties.
“In this region, ice storms don’t typically do a lot of damage over a broad area,” Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said. “But in areas where they do take place, the damage is extensive, as it was today.”
The power company had anticipated the likelihood of major ice-related damage to power lines. It had arranged for nearly 200 repair crew workers and their gear from Indiana Michigan Power and AEP Ohio to arrive at staging sites in Huntington and Charleston on Wednesday. The two out-of-state power companies, like Appalachian Power, are part of the American Electric Power system.
While repair crews had their hands full with the more than 450 outage-causing events that occurred during the ice storm, additional outages from the storm are expected.
Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until midday Friday in the ice-damage zone, postponing any melting of lingering ice.
“As long as the weight of the ice remains in the trees, there’s a risk of more limbs breaking,” said Moye.
The area also faces a chance of freezing drizzle and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday night, which could add to risk of more outages from snapped-off tree limbs.
“There’s a lot of work ahead for our repair crews,” Moye said. “They’re likely to be at it for multiple days.”
The ice storm made driving hazardous for commuters, including those traveling on Interstate 64 between Huntington and Charleston, where police responded to more than a dozen crashes by mid-morning Thursday.
In addition to downing tree limbs, ice toppled entire trees.
“We have a couple hundred trees down, which impacts our ability to clear roads,” Scott Eplin, manager of the Division of Highways’ District 2, which includes Cabell, Wayne and Lincoln counties.
The downed trees also slowed response time by power crews, police and other emergency personnel, he said.
The Division of Highways’ new yellow snowplow trucks were out in force across the state Thursday, dealing with 24-hour snowfall amounts recorded at 7 a.m. ranging from 9 inches at Bayard, in Grant County, to 7.5 inches at Cacapon State Park, in Morgan County, and 6 inches at Keyser.
During the same period, 5-inch accumulations were recorded at Buckhannon and Sutton, with 4-inch accumulations common across north-central West Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. About 1 inch of snow was recorded at Huntington, while accumulations of 1.5 to 2 inches prevailed in the Charleston area.
Light snow, followed by freezing rain and drizzle, are in the National Weather Service’s overnight forecast for the Charleston area, with little or no accumulation expected. Temperatures Friday are expected to rise from a morning low of 26 degrees to about 39 degrees.
A storm expected to arrive Saturday could bring another burst of freezing rain and light ice accumulations to the area during the weekend. Additional weather systems early next week also could produce snow and ice, according to the National Weather Service.