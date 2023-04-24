Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kanawha County Schools’ proposed closures of Marmet, Grandview and George C. Weimer elementaries will be up for public discussion, and then a board vote, in three hearings scheduled for the first week of May.

The closures were proposed to decrease expenses and keep up with population decline.

Stories you might like

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you