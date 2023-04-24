Kanawha County Schools’ proposed closures of Marmet, Grandview and George C. Weimer elementaries will be up for public discussion, and then a board vote, in three hearings scheduled for the first week of May.
The closures were proposed to decrease expenses and keep up with population decline.
According to state law, the school system has submitted three 100-plus-page reports to the West Virginia Board of Education outlining the effects that each closure would have as proposed, should they be approved in the coming week. If approved, the consolidations would take effect in the 2024-25 school year.
Those reports can be viewed at tinyurl.com/kcsconsolidation.
According to the report, Kanawha County’s overall student enrollment has decreased by 15.5%, or 4,362 students, over the past decade. As a whole, the county’s population has decreased by 14,944 from 2010 through 2019.
If all three are approved, the closures would eliminate an average of 25.5 professional staff and 18.5 service positions, and save the district an estimated $1.6 million in staff, maintenance and operational costs annually.
“Kanawha County Schools is at a critical point. We must make changes to our facilities to provide our students the learning opportunities they deserve while addressing our aging buildings, declining enrollment and budgeting challenges the district faces,” Superintendent Tom Williams said in a March statement. “Consolidation of schools would address several issues we are facing. With fewer schools, we can pool resources, reduce overhead costs and allocate funds to essential areas, such as student programs and teacher training.
“Additionally, consolidation will allow us to upgrade and replace aging facilities, providing students with modern, safe and well-maintained learning environments.”
Marmet Elementary closureThe first meeting will concern a proposal to close Marmet Elementary, demolish the building and move its students 3.5 miles away to Chesapeake Elementary, which currently utilizes about 28% of its building capacity.
That public meeting is scheduled for May 2 at 6 p.m. in the Riverside High Auditorium.
If approved by board vote following the meeting, student population at Chesapeake in 2024-25 would stand at a projected 211. Over a 10-year period, Marmet’s student population has decreased by 56 students while Chesapeake’s has decreased by 57.
The report estimates the closure of the 24,908- square-foot Marmet Elementary, built in 1937 and now in “below average” condition and sporting structural water damage, would save the county $651,376 annually in staff, maintenance and operating expenses. The proposal calls for reduction of of 5.5 professional and 4.5 service personnel.
The receiving building, Chesapeake Elementary, is a 27,377-square-foot structure built in 1932 and deemed by the report to be in “average” condition.
Chesapeake features eight classrooms in the original section of the building that are not accessible for those with disabilities and there is only one ADA accessible restroom, located in the school’s clinic, although the proposal states that available special needs space in the newer section of the building is “adequate” and no related renovations are outlined.
Former Marmet students’ could see their bus route duration increase by about four minutes.
Grandview closure
The second meeting will concern closing and repurposing Grandview Elementary, said to be in good condition, and moving its students 2.2 miles away into Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary and 3.4 miles away to Edgewood Elementary, each said to be in “good” condition with building utilization rates of 63.6% and 74.9 respectively.
That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 3 in the West Side Middle School Auditorium.
If approved by board vote following the meeting, projected consolidated student populations at Edgewood would be 463, with 379 at Mary C. Snow. Over the past decade, Grandview Elementary School’s student population has decreased by 112 students, Edgewood’s by 83 and Mary C. Snow’s by 142 students.
The report estimates closure of the 25,925- square-foot Grandview building, built in 1969 and said to be in “good” condition, would save the county $572,724 annually on staffing, maintenance and operations. The proposal would call for elimination of 12 professional and eight service employees.
The first of the receiving buildings, Edgewood Elementary, is a 56,177-square-foot structure built in 2014 and in “very good” condition, while Mary C. Snow Elementary is a 68,615- square-foot building completed in 2011 and also said to be in “very good” condition.
Former Grandview students would see their bus routes increase in duration by four to five minutes.
If Grandview is closed, offices from the Roxalana Annex and W.J. Raglin Center in Dunbar would be consolidated into the defunct school building. The Roxalana Annex would be sold upon its closure and the W.J. Raglin center would be “gifted to a 5013c to remain open as a community center.”
George C. Weimer closure
The third meeting will concern closing and demolishing George C. Weimer Elementary and moving its students 2.5 miles away into Alban Elementary and 3.5 miles away to Bridgeview Elementary.
That meeting will take place at 6 p.m. May 4 in the St. Albans High Auditorium.
If approved by board vote following the meeting, projected population student population for the 2024-25 school year would stand at 269 at Alban and 438 at Bridgeview. Over the past decade, Weimer’s student population has decreased by 34 students, Alban’s by 121 and Bridgeview’s by 64.
The 22,221-square-foot Weimer building, built in 1951, is said to be in “average” condition, but the original half of the building is not ADA compliant. Both the 28,753-square-foot Alban, built in 1962, and the 66,845-square-foot Bridgeview, built in 1953, also are said to be in “average” condition, with 56.3% and 67% building utilization rates, respectively.
Weimer’s closure would save the county an estimated $387,279 annually in staffing, maintenance and operational costs. It also would call for the elimination of eight professional and six service staff.
Former Weimer students would see their bus route duration increase by five to seven minutes.
