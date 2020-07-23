Scattered thunderstorms accompanied by damaging winds and brief, heavy rains swept through the Kanawha Valley late Wednesday and early Thursday, toppling trees and downing power lines.
A downed tree blocked a portion of U.S. 60 near its intersection with Campbells Creek Drive late Wednesday, while other storm-felled trees were reported on Jackson Street in Charleston; City Park Drive and Observatory Drive in St. Albans, 40th Street in Nitro, Kanawha Boulevard in Malden and Jackson Street in Charleston.
Thousands of Appalachian Power customers in Kanawha County were left without electrical service due to trees and tree limbs falling on transmission lines. By 11 a.m. Thursday, 1,677 Appalachian Power customers remained without service.
According to the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office, a slight chance of excessive rainfall and damaging wind gusts from additional thunderstorms is possible tonight. Temperatures are expected to return to the 90s Friday through Monday.