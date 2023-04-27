Charleston’s Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart has been a dominant Roman Catholic presence since 1866, the year of its founding.
A lesser-known fact: a tiny Catholic chapel about 25 minutes southeast of town traces its roots just as deeply. The first recorded baptism at Good Shepherd Mission Catholic Church, in Coalburg, took place the same year, not in the present building, but possibly in a schoolhouse or some other structure.
“Father Joseph Stenger would come down from Charleston, routinely going down there on a circuit,” said John Gilot, an archivist for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. “Priests would travel around wherever they could find space. The church came after the congregation.”
Good Shepherd is now a chapel, a bump down from a Sacred Heart mission, but still hosts weekly Sunday morning masses. It shares a priest with two other congregations, Immaculate Conception in Montgomery and St. Anthony’s in Boomer.
Its official unincorporated address is Coalburg, but most know it as the first thing, and a pleasant one, that comes into view when approaching the town of East Bank.
Of the three churches served by Father Dominikus Baok, the Good Shepherd building and grounds are the smallest and most blessed by nature. It sits on a sloping Kanawha River lot. This time of year, the grounds are backdropped by fresh greenery on a large river island and the mountain across the river.
The property itself is awash in green. Perennial trees just past their peak bloom. Inside, its pale yellow and white walls lend brightness, and the classic Catholic statuary up front gleams. It’s a good place to calm down, no matter what one’s religious leanings are.
Gilot said conversations for a Good Shepherd building began in 1867, but the diocese did not buy property until 1877. According to the building’s nomination for the National Register of Historic Places, workers completed construction in 1878, only to see the original church burn in 1881, replaced with the current one in 1883.
The late church historian, Patty Nugent, wrote in 1988 that the burned building was the schoolhouse where Stenger performed the initial 1866 baptism. Nugent’s son, Bo, his wife, Mary Ida, and their son, Riverton, are still Good Shepherd members.
Debbie Wright, 68, grew up in East Bank and graduated from East Bank High School in 1973. She remembers the early to mid-1960s, when worshippers stood if they didn’t arrive early enough.
Times have been changing — for a long time. An ethnic arrival around the turn of 1900s brought railroaders and coal miners and their Catholic heritage. They became fewer, as had the general population.
“I graduated with a class of 308 in 1973,” Wright said, “and five of us were Catholic. I remember one boy asking me, ‘You’re Catholic?’ You’re not what I’ve always been told what a Catholic is. You’re normal.’ I asked him if he expected horns on my head.”
These days, attendance ranges from 10 to 35. Wright drives from Charleston to make it by 8:30 a.m. each Sunday. She and others help operate the food bank next to the church, in a house formerly occupied by three nuns, initially Sister Clara and Sister Elizabeth, and later a Sister Gina. Clara and Elizabeth passed through the area once and fell in love with the church.
“Sister Clara did more to dispel the myths of Catholicism than any priest I’ve ever met,” Wright said.
The nuns arrived in the early 1980s, and their tenure extended into the 1990s. They sponsored Vacation Bible School. Clara had both Catholic and Protestant contacts in her native New England who would help with Bible School and do repair work on people’s homes.
They housed workers in the basement of the house, now the nerve center of Good Shepherd’s food pantry. The nuns started it, in fact.
The food pantry, and the fact that people need served, keep Father Baok working with three congregations, with parishioners mostly older than 60. The diocese closed St. John’s, in Belle, across the river and closer to Charleston.
“It’s not about having a lot of people,” Baok said, “as long as I’m needed there, as long as faith is still vibrant. That’s the spirit of missionary service. God calls you to be there for those people. I’m there because I’m needed, not because I want to be there. The spirit of the gospel is you serve God through serving his people.”
Baok, 49, belongs to the priestly order of Divine Word Missionaries. He has served the three congregations for the past seven years.
“We’ve had some challenges, but God has always been good to us,” Baok said. “There are so many generous people that help us provide food.”
Baok is as stumped as anyone about how to draw younger people to the church. For one thing, there aren’t that many to be had.
“These communities are aging communities,” Baok said. “I don’t see young families with kids anymore. These are folks in their 60s, 70s and 80s.”
