Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston’s Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral has been a dominant Roman Catholic presence since 1866, the year of its founding.

A lesser-known fact: a tiny Catholic chapel about 25 minutes southeast of town traces its roots just as deeply. The first recorded baptism at Good Shepherd Mission Catholic Church in Coalburg took place the same year, not in the present building, but possibly in a schoolhouse or some other structure.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you