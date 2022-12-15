Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Be sure to purchase pet responsibly this holiday season.

Pets, especially puppies and kittens, are a popular Christmas gift. Which is why West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging those considering a holiday pet purchase to watch for deceitful offers as they choose a companion that best fits their family or situation.

The advice comes as part of the Attorney General's Holiday Consumer Protection Week.

