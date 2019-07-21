Tour stop by American Duchess helps Point Pleasant stay on map as riverboat port

POINT PLEASANT — Cruise stops by large passenger riverboats plying the waters of the Ohio River are returning to Point Pleasant, providing passengers with a taste of history, mystery and down-home hospitality, while giving shops and businesses a boost in income.
On Thursday night, the American Duchess, a 166-passenger luxury riverboat making its first cruise on the Ohio, moored at Point Pleasant, and starting at 9 a.m. Friday, its guests were making the most of a day ashore.
The Mason County town of 4,200, located at the confluence of the Ohio and Kanawha rivers, once drew upward of 18 passenger riverboat visits a year to its Riverfront Park. An abundance of nearby sites of historic importance, small town charm, and an enthusiastic army of volunteer guides and re-enactors helped make Point Pleasant a pleasant port of call.
But the number of long-haul passenger riverboats began to decline a decade ago, when a long-standing Congressional exemption to federal safety laws requiring that all “seaworthy” passenger vessels be built entirely of non-flammable materials ended. Since wood was a key component of most riverboats operating then, many took on second careers as floating casinos or hotels, or were scrapped.
“We went a couple of years with no visits, and we didn’t like that,” said Denny Bellamy, director of the Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Then, a new generation of riverboats began appearing on the nation’s larger waterways.
Four riverboat stops took place at Point Pleasant last year — one of them unscheduled. A propeller on the Queen of the Mississippi struck a log, and needed an emergency welding job done. AEP’s marine division shop across the river from Point Pleasant was able to do the work, and the town’s cadre of meeters and greeters helped the riverboat’s passengers enjoy two days of shore exploration while the repairs were completed.
Four stops have been booked for next year, with two additional stops possible, according to Bellamy. More are expected in the years to come, he said.
On Friday, tractor-powered trolleys of open-air cars bearing dozens of passengers at a time from the American Duchess crept along Point Pleasant’s Floodwall Murals, a series of lifelike, 18-foot-high scenes of local native and pioneer life, culminating in the 1774 Battle of Point Pleasant.
While a recorded narrative emanating from a state-of-the-art sound system within the wall provided basic details of the historic scenes, Main Street Point Pleasant Director Charles Humphreys doled out additional lore from the town’s past and answered passengers’ questions.
At other stops along the Floodwall Murals, local re-enactors Lyman Greenlee, portraying a colonial frontiersman and renegade from British authority, and Darla Jackson, portraying Mad Anne Bailey, added color and interacted with the visitors.
“I will be no subject to an English King!” Greenlee, clad in pioneer garb and armed to the teeth with multiple pistols, muskets and daggers of the colonial era, proclaimed to the riverboat passengers, before handing out what appeared to be hand-knapped arrowheads.
“They’re imitations I get off eBay,” Greenlee said, as the visitors moved on. “I like to give them a little something to remember from here after they get back home. “
Home can be a distant location for the American Duchess passengers.
“I met a couple from New Zealand here this morning,” Greenlee said.
Several murals away, volunteer re-enactor Darla Jackson was bringing her favorite regional historical figure, “Mad Anne” Bailey, to life.
“Her husband was killed here during the Battle of Point Pleasant,” Jackson said, and Bailey vowed to avenge his death by doing all she could to defeat American Indian raids on frontier settlements. “I try to tell them a story from history that’s different and they may not have heard before.”
Bailey is said to have volunteered to ride from Fort Lee in present-day Charleston to Lewisburg and back to secure gunpowder, flints and lead, completing the 200-mile ride in three days.
“I try to tell them a story from history that’s different and they may not have heard before,” Jackson said. “They seem to enjoy it, and I enjoy meeting them.”
By taking in the Mothman Museum, another stop on the Point Pleasant tour circuit, riverboat travelers “get a taste of history and mystery,” Jackson said.
A short distance from where the Floodwall Murals end, Tu-Endie-Wei State Park begins. There, disembarked American Queen passengers were touring the park’s Mansion House Museum and admiring the 83-foot-high obelisk commemorating the Battle of Point Pleasant, during which an army of 1,000 Virginia militiamen defeated a smaller force of Shawnee and Mingo tribesmen.
At the base of the monument, Floridians Terry and Andrea Rhoda were discussing the site’s history with Point Pleasant jeweler David Siders, who was portraying a Revolutionary War soldier.
“It’s been a really worthwhile stop,” said Terry Rhoda. “Small towns in this part of the country have so much character, and we enjoy learning their history.”
“We were impressed with the floodwall murals,” said Richard Songer of San Diego, California, as he strolled through Tu-Wei-Endie State Park with his wife, Jacqueline. “It really tells the story of this area. We’ve not seen anything like it, even in the bigger cities where we’ve stopped.”
“For a small town tour, they really offer a lot,” said his wife. “And the guides are friendly, informative and funny.”
Three motorcoaches that bird-dog the American Duchess on its journey continuously shuttled passengers through downtown Point Pleasant and to Krodel Park, where a reproduction of Fort Randolph, a revolutionary war stockade originally built near Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, stands.
Many passengers spent part of the day exploring and shopping their way through the downtown district.
“I really like to see people with full shopping bags going back to the boat,” Bellamy said. But more importantly, offering successful shore experiences for riverboat guests from across the nation “legitimizes us as a tourist destination,” he said. “If these people come here by boat and enjoy what we have to offer here, the same can be true for people who drive here.”
In addition to offering history, mystery and hospitality to passengers, the riverboats bringing them here are resupplied with fresh drinking water and can offload accumulated garbage while moored in Point Pleasant.
“We want to turn into a truck stop for boats,” Bellamy said.
The American Duchess’s two-week maiden voyage on the Ohio actually began on the Mississippi River at Memphis, and will end in Pittsburgh.
Passenger capacity is smaller on the American Duchess than most riverboats now plying the inland waters, since all accommodations are suites and staterooms. The 322-foot-long boat has four decks, and its paddlewheel is functional, but propellor-assisted.