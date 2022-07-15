Atop the metal frame of a power substation overlooking the Kanawha River at Belle, a pair of adult ospreys stood watch over a large nest assembled from hundreds of sticks airlifted to the site, occasionally issuing a succession of chirps and whistles unique to the species.
Inside the nest, their three offspring peered up at their parents, or took in the urban landscape below, occasionally stretching and flapping their almost-ready-for-flying wings.
It's a scene that couldn't be glimpsed anywhere in West Virginia as recently as four decades ago, after widespread use of the insecticide DDT and unchecked stream pollution caused the North American osprey population to plummet, starting in the 1950s.
DDT entering the ospreys' food chain and being absorbed in their tissue caused their egg shells to thin and break before incubation was complete. Stream pollution caused steep declines in fish populations, creating poor habitat for osprey, who rely almost entirely on fish as a food source.
No nesting osprey pairs were known to exist in West Virginia as recently as 1981, according to a survey by the Raptor Research Foundation.
A reintroduction effort got underway in the state by the end of the 1980s, starting at Tygart Lake. Six-week old chicks from places where osprey were more abundant, such as the Chesapeake Bay area, were taken to sites near the lakeshore. There, they were fed and sheltered in screened boxes and allowed to acclimate to their new surroundings. When they matured to the point that they were able to fly, they were released.
The Tygart Lake project was followed by a similar reintroduction effort at Blennerhassett Island in the Ohio River in Wood County. From 1989 to 1995, 62 young ospreys were released from a remote site on the island by volunteers from the Wildlife Enhancement Committee at DuPont's Washington Works plant, in cooperation with the state Division of Natural Resources.
By 1994, three nesting pairs of osprey -- all products of the reintroduction effort -- had been documented in the state. Since then, their numbers have slowly but steadily ticked upward, aided by improvements in habitat brought about by a ban on DDT and passage of the Clean Water Act, both of which took place in 1972.
While human activity may have caused the osprey population to decline, the fish-eating raptor has learned how to use some components of our technology to their advantage. Unlike bald eagles, who continue to build their nests in trees and are less tolerant of human presence, the majority of the nation's osprey nests now take shape on human-built foundations.
In West Virginia, those include "utility poles, cell towers, bridges, power stations, dams and other human infrastructure," according to State Ornithologist Rich Bailey. "Anecdotally, it seems that they're really liking cell towers, with bridges coming in second."
In addition to being located atop a power transmitting structure, the Belle nest site is bordered by the Chemours chemical plant and a residential area, two blocks off DuPont Avenue.
According to Bailey, ospreys in West Virginia "are now regularly nesting along the entire length of the Ohio River wherever suitable platforms exist. The same would apply to the Kanawha River from Kanawha Falls to the Ohio. Elsewhere in the state, their occurrence is more local, such as the pairs using platforms (built specifically for osprey nesting) at Stonewall Jackson Lake."
Since the osprey no longer is listed as a species of greatest conservation need, the Division of Natural Resources is not required to conduct surveys to monitor populations in the state.
"We just make note of nest locations as they're reported," Bailey said. "We've officially documented 18 nest sites to-date, but this is almost certainly a big underestimate."
Along the Kanawha River in recent years, osprey pairs have built nests atop a cell phone tower at Montgomery, on the Kanawha Falls Bridge near Glen Ferris, on a railroad trestle at Gauley Bridge and on a communications tower in the vicinity of the Winfield Lock and Dam.
The Belle nest was built last year by the adult ospreys now watching over it, according to birder Rick Gregg.
"I didn't see any babies in the nest last year, but they made up for it in 2022," said Gregg of Belle.
In 2020, Gregg said, "the same pair nested on top of a very tall light tower at Marmet Locks," on the same shoreline, a short distance downstream.
"The top of that tower is rounded, so the sticks for the nest would mostly slide off," Gregg said. "I didn't do a scientific count, but for every 50 or 100 sticks they put up there only one or two would stay. It took an inordinately long time to build the nest."
Gregg said he suspects bald eagles frequently seen using elevated perches on the Belle side of the locks while stalking fish may have chased the osprey from their precarious nest site, prompting the move to the nearby power substation tower.
The move turned out to be a blessing for the osprey pair, Gregg said, because it made possible "a huge decrease in the amount of time it took to construct their new nest."
Gregg said he saw clashes between the osprey pair and the bald eagle couple on the Belle side of the lock and dam complex last year and earlier this year. "I haven't seen the eagle pair for some time now," he said. "I don't know where they nest."
Once fledged, the young Belle ospreys are expected to remain dependent on their parents for feeding for another 10 to 20 days, according to Bailey. "After that point, they exert their independence and disperse," he said.
Ospreys, also known as fish hawks or sea hawks, can be found in every continent but Antarctica, living along coastlines, rivers and lakes. They can often be seen flying over water, hovering and then plunging claws-first into the water to catch fish in their talons, according to the Audubon Field Guide.
Ospreys are smaller than bald eagles and larger than red tailed hawks, with wingspans averaging about 5 feet. Their backs and wing tops are brown and their heads, breasts and bellies are white.
The raptors migrate south in the fall, with most East Coast ospreys wintering in South America.