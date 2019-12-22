Tracks affected by train derailment at Harper's Ferry crossing over the Potomac River expected to reopen Sunday

A rail bridge near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, that has been shut down since a freight train derailed spilling two cars into the Potomac River early Saturday is expected to reopen Sunday, CSX Transportation said.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing; they have offered no information into what caused the seven-car train to derail.
"The clean-up of the area will continue until the area is completely restored," the transportation company said in a statement. "The CSX bridge did not sustain any structural damage, and we expect train traffic to resume today."
No one was injured, although part of a pedestrian bridge used by visitors to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park crumbled and is expected to remain closed indefinitely, the National Park Service said.
Officials said the bridge, which is part of the Appalachian Trail, will need extensive repairs. Hikers will not be able to cross from Harpers Ferry to the Maryland Heights trail and are being asked to arrange for shuttles.
The CSX locomotive heading east between Harpers Ferry and Brunswick, Maryland, was towing seven empty grain cars across the Winchester and Potomac Railroad Bridge about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when the train went off the tracks, CSX officials said.
Two of the cars plummeted into the water below, wiping out a section of the popular footbridge.
All the derailed cars were recovered and re-railed, including the two that went into the Potomac, CSX said. They were being moved to Brunswick on Sunday morning.
The rail bridge is used only by freight trains.
The National Park Service said access is also limited to parts of Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park and the Appalachian National Scenic Trail.