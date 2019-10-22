Traffic shift planned for I-64 bridge project

Traffic on Interstate 64 at the Danner Road Overpass bridge project in Charleston will shift lanes Wednesday evening as construction moves to its second phase.
Beginning Wednesday evening, crews will begin moving traffic between Oakwood Road and Montrose Drive onto the replaced eastbound bridge decking, according to a news release from the Division of Highways. Work is set to start on the westbound portion of the bridge on Thursday.
Expect traffic jams Thursday morning as drivers get used to the new flow pattern, the release said. The 50 mph speed limit and ramp closures remain in effect.