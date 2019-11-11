Transit of Mercury gives viewers a sense of the scale of our solar system

Better-than-expected weather conditions on Monday helped members of the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society get a clear look at the planet Mercury appearing to soar above the surface of the sun during the 2019 Transit of Mercury astronomical event.
"We started watching about 9 o'clock," said KVAS member and Camp Virgil Tate Executive Director Jason Young, who, along with KVAS member Rodney Waugh, was tracking the small planet's progress in transiting the sun when a visitor arrived shortly before noon.
"I'm glad we're getting a good look at it today," Young said. "It won't be until Nov. 13, 2032, that it comes back again."
Although Mercury, the smallest planet in our solar system and the closest to the sun, lies about 48 million miles distant from Earth, it is possible to see the planet transiting the sun using just binoculars equipped with solar filters.
At the KVAS's Breezy Point Observatory on a hilltop at Camp Virgil Tate, the viewing was easy, thanks to the club's 16-inch F-4.5 Newtonian reflective telescope, zeroed in on Mercury as it passed between Earth and the sun. Mercury appeared as a dark, barely moving, BB-sized dot as it passed seemingly at sub-snail's pace over the vast expanse of the sun.
"It's actually moving at about 105,000 miles per hour," Young said.
"It's like watching a passenger jet in the distance that seems to be inching across the sky when it's really travelling hundreds of miles an hour," Waugh added.
Mercury traveled about 1 million miles while transiting the sun, Waugh added.
"It takes about 5.5 hours for Mercury to cross," he said. "When you see a planet that's 48 million miles from here orbiting the sun — 93 million miles away — while traveling at 105,000 miles an hour, it gives you a little perspective on the scale of our solar system."
Mercury and Venus are the only two planets that orbit the sun within Earth's orbit, and thus, are the only two planets we can see transiting the sun when the paths of our orbits align.
From Earth, Mercury can be seen transiting the Sun only 13 times every 100 years. Such events are even rarer for Venus, for which transits can be observed twice every 125 years.
The Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society meets monthly and is open to anyone with an interest in astronomy. For meeting dates, times and places and to learn about special events, visit the organization's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KVAS.org/.