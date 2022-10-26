Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20191027-hd-diwali
Buy Now

Dancers perform during the annual Diwali celebration presented by the Tri-State Indian Association on Oct. 26, 2019, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch file photo

The Tri-State India Association will host its annual Diwali festival this weekend.

Diwali is the grandest and most popular Indian holiday, taking place every fall. This year, it fell on Oct. 24. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil in Hindu culture. It is a festival of light, literally and figuratively. In Hindu epics, the day commemorates Lord Rama's return to the Ayodhya kingdom after a 14-year exile.

Recommended for you