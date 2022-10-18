Trick-or-treat hours for Boone, Kanawha and Putnam counties Oct 18, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boone, Kanawha and Putnam counties will all be holding trick-or-treat on Halloween. Here are the exact times:Monday, Oct. 31:Ansted - 6 to 8 p.m.Bancroft - 6 to 8 p.m.Buffalo - 6 to 8 p.m.Charleston - 6 to 8 p.m.Clendenin - 6 to 8 p.m..Dunbar - 6 to 8 p.m.Eleanor - 6 to 8 p.m.Hurricane - 6 to 8 p.m.Marmet - 6 to 8 p.m.Milton - 6 to 8 p.m.Nitro - 6 to 8 p.m.Poca - 6 to 8 p.m.Ravenswood - 6 to 7:30 p.m.Ripley - 6 to 7:30 p.m.South Charleston - 6 to 8 p.m.St. Albans - 6 to 8 p.m.Winfield - 6 to 7:30 p.m.Unincorporated areas:Boone County - 5 to 7 p.m.Kanawha County - 6 to 8 p.m.Putnam County - 6 to 8 p.m.Other activities:Charleston: BOO Halloween celebration at Kanawha City Community Center, costume parade 2 to 3 p.m., party from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.Charleston: Kids Spooky Night at North Charleston Community Center, 5 to 8 p.m., Friday.Charleston: Creepy Crawly Crafts & Cupcakes at Roosevelt Community Center, 6 to 7:30 p.m.,Thursday, Oct. 27.Charleston: Halloween costume party at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28.Charleston: Trunk or Treat at North Charleston Community Center, 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29.Charleston: Haunted City on 7th at North Charleston Community Center, 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston family competes on Family Feud; first episode airs tonightAmendment 1 asks voters whether legislative, judicial branches are balancedHikers view airport's expansion footprint in Coonskin ParkRev. Mary Adelia McLeod, first female bishop to lead a diocese in the Episcopal church, diesDear Abby: Husband takes stock as marriage crumblesMarshall University and Country Boy Brewing launch the official beer of Herd CountryNo answers to Big 12 riddleFour constitutional amendments on ballotWVU football: At midseason, Mountaineers need more improvementBridge Day returns from two-year pause with perfect weather, huge crowds See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles