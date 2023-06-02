West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, seen here speaking before the Williamson City Council in March, was shot and killed Friday while responding to a report of a shooting in Beech Creek, Mingo County.
BEECH CREEK — A West Virginia State Police trooper was killed Friday in an active-shooter incident in Mingo County, Gov. Jim Justice said.
The trooper was identified as Sgt. Cory Maynard, according to a news release from Justice’s office.
The suspect, Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, was taken into custody Friday night following an extensive search, State Police said later in a brief statement as reported by the Associated Press.
According to information posted by Mingo County Emergency Management just before 5 p.m. Friday, an armed suspect was on the loose and being pursued in the Beech Creek area and residents were being asked to shelter in place in their homes.
The State Police said in a news release that a uniformed trooper had been shot as troopers responded to a shooting reported in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County. Once on scene, the officers were met with gunfire, according to the release.
Maynard, who was fatally wounded, was taken to Logan Memorial Hospital.
“I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan,” Justice said in the release. “Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard’s loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight."
The Mingo County Board of Education delayed commencement ceremonies Friday at Mingo Central High because of the shelter-in-place order.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive