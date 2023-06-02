Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cory Maynard

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, seen here speaking before the Williamson City Council in March, was shot and killed Friday while responding to a report of a shooting in Beech Creek, Mingo County.

 Heather Wolford | HD Media file photo

BEECH CREEK — A West Virginia State Police trooper was killed Friday in an active-shooter incident in Mingo County, Gov. Jim Justice said.

The trooper was identified as Sgt. Cory Maynard, according to a news release from Justice’s office.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you