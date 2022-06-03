Frantic families sprinting to their gates and endless TSA lines could make a comeback as air travel restrictions ease in time for summer.
During a news conference at West Virginia International Yeager Airport on Friday, John Allen, Transportation Security Administration’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia, predicted air travel could surpass pre-pandemic travel volumes this summer.
“The volumes are approaching and, at times, surpassing the pre-pandemic levels already,” said Allen, adding that West Virginia is already seeing 85% of pre-pandemic air travel levels. “The rebound from the low travel volumes during the early months of the pandemic may require more patience in planning than was necessary beforehand.”
With the anticipated increase in air travel, Allen offered some TSA tips and reminders to ensure safe and efficient travel.
Allen recommends arriving at the airport between 90 minutes and two hours early to compensate for extensive wait times. He also emphasized the importance of “know before you go,” noting that prohibited items such as sunscreen and hairspray that exceed the permitted size are often the culprit of long TSA lines.
“Every single one [confiscated item] resulted in a TSA officer having to pull the passenger aside, pull the bag off to the side and open the bag, remove the item that triggered an alarm, and then the passenger is given a choice,” said Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson. “Do you wanna go put it back in your car? Do you wanna hand it off to a non-travelling companion? Do you wanna put it in your check bag, and if not, you can voluntarily surrender it to TSA.”
Generally, travelers are asked to follow the 3-1-1 rule for carry-ons: 3.4 ounces per container of any liquid, gel or aerosol product, the combined products must fit in 1 quart-sized bag and 1 quart-sized bag is allowed per traveler. Travelers will be asked to remove their quart-sized bag at TSA screening, so it should be easily removable.
Because of the pandemic, TSA is also allowing hand sanitizer bottles up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags. Liquids, gels and aerosols larger than 3.4 ounces are permitted in checked bags.
Limits on liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on luggage, though sometimes inconvenient, are implemented to protect travelers from tampered liquid or plastic explosives, said Farbstein, citing the same reason for screening electronics in separate bins and random selection hand swabs.
“The idea is that TSA officers are trying to make sure that there’s not another 9/11, that there’s not another catastrophic incident on a plane,” said Farbstein.
For travelers with disabilities or medical conditions, the TSA Cares helpline is available to ask questions or request additional assistance during security screening. Allen recommends calling at least 72 hours prior to arriving.
Allen also suggested enrolling in TSA Pre-Check for a faster screening experience as it exempts qualified travelers from having to remove their jackets, belts and shoes off their person and their electronics and liquids, gels and aerosols from their carry-ons.
“Prior to me coming to West Virginia, I oversaw operations at JFK...we had lines that were probably a hundred people long, and you’d see ‘em fly through in four minutes or so, five minutes,” said Allen. “It was quite amazing.”
Additionally, Farbstein explained TSA’s policy on traveling with firearms, citing that last year, 86% of the 5,972 firearms detected nationally by TSA officers were loaded.
“If you wanna fly with your firearm, we are OK with that,” said Farbstein. “You just have to pack it the right way.”
Each firearm intended for travel must be unloaded and carried in a hard-sided case, locked with a personal lock with the ammunition kept in its original box. The gun owner will be asked to fill out paperwork at the airline checking counter after TSA.
Farbstein said many travelers with improperly packed firearms claim they forgot they had their guns with them.
“They know where their wallet is. They know where their cellphone is. They know where their keys are, but they don’t know where their deadly weapon is,” said Farbstein. “That excuse doesn’t work.”
If unsure about which items are and aren’t permitted or to refresh on TSA rules, travelers can check on the free TSA app or tsa.gov or direct message @askTSA on Facebook or Twitter.