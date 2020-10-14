HUNTINGTON — Emmy-nominated actress and West Virginia native Conchata Ferrell died Monday at the age of 77.
Ferrell, most recently and best known for her supporting role as the housekeeper Berta in the comedy “Two and a Half Men,” was born in Charleston and went on to graduate from Marshall University.
“We called her Chatty. And we all loved her,” said “Two and a Half Men” creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre in a statement to the publication Variety. “Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.”
Huntington Quarterly magazine reported in 2018 that, while at Marshall in 1969, Ferrell appeared in the second “Barfenon Review,” a skit comedy and musical production.
“At the first laugh that came rolling across the footlights, my pores opened, and I felt like I came home,” Ferrell told the magazine.
According to the website imdb.com, Ferrell achieved success off-Broadway as a member of the Circle in the Square theatrical company in Lanford Wilson’s “Hot L Baltimore,” for which she played the prostitute April.
For her next off-Broadway appearance, as Gertrude Blum in Edward J. Moore’s “The Sea Horse,” Ferrell won Drama Desk, Theatre World and Obie awards as best actress in 1974. She worked steadily in television and films ever since.
For her role as Berta in “Two and a Half Men,” opposite actors Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer, Ferrell was nominated for an Emmy Award as Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in both 2005 and 2007. She previously was nominated in 1992 for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “L.A. Law.”
Sheen sent a message on Twitter late Tuesday afternoon in Ferrell’s memory, using the phrases “an absolute sweetheart,” “a consummate pro” and “a genuine friend.” He called her death “a shocking and painful loss.”
“Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’keeping was perfect,” Sheen wrote.
“We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta, which will live on forever,” Warner Bros. TV said in a tweet with a photo of Ferrell.
The website TMZ.com had reported in mid-July that Ferrell was in a long-term care facility after having gone into cardiac arrest. Her husband told the website at the time that she had been hospitalized a few months prior from complications of an illness that struck her over the winter.
Ferrell also appeared as Shirley in the TV series “The Ranch,” as well as in roles on “E/R,” “Hearts Afire” and “Townies.”
Her movie roles included “Mystic Pizza,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Erin Brockovich” and “Mr. Deeds.”
“Sad this evening to hear of the passing of Marshall alumna Conchata Ferrell,” tweeted Marshall President Jerome Gilbert. “She was so funny.”
Ferrell was married to Arnie Anderson, with whom she has one daughter.