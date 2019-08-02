Two indicted for murder in Kanawha County

A Kanawha County grand jury returned 55 indictments on Thursday, according to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller, in which two men have been charged with murder.
According to information previously reported by the Gazette-Mail, in January, Gerard Malcolm Maxwell, 32, of Rand, allegedly shot 27-year-old Marian Janyne Chapman while she was standing on a front porch on Clemson Avenue in Rand and then fled the scene.
Chapman later died in the hospital.
Police said at the time the two knew each other and that allegedly an altercation happened before the shooting.
Four years prior, Maxwell was involved in a shooting and charged with first-degree murder. He was later sentenced for voluntary manslaughter.
Maxwell was sentenced to three years in prison for that offense but ended up only serving a year and a half behind bars.
He is now charged with murder, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and domestic battery.
Maxwell is set to appear before Judge Charles King at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.
The second murder case stems from an incident that occurred in May in which Jeffrey Adam Wentz, 32, of Belle, allegedly shot Nelson Maynard Mitchell, 51, of Belle, in the 1800 block of West Dupont Avenue, according to media reports.
At the time, it was reported that a witness told law enforcement that she, Mitchell and another man went to the house on West Dupont Avenue for a drug deal.
While there, Mitchell became upset and started throwing rocks at Wentz’s house, and Wentz responded by fatally shooting him.
Wentz will appear before Judge Tod Kaufman at 1 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Both men are being held at South Central Regional Jail without bond.