Two men have been charged with first degree robbery and malicious wounding after shooting another man and leading police in a pursuit on Monday morning.
Richard Dangott, 29, from Ravenswood, and Jonathan Cochran, aka Baby Boy, 31 from Charleston, are accused of shooting Darius Harmon, 39 from Eleanor, on Doc Bailey Road near Claybank Road in Cross Lanes, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
Police believe Harmon was meeting Dangott and Cochran to sell them a firearm. Cochran stole the firearm, resulting in a struggle in Harmon's vehicle. Cochran cut Harmon's face with an unknown weapon, then Dangott threatened to the shoot Harmon. Dangott and Cochran exited the vehicles, and Harmon was shot at least one time outside of his vehicle, according to the news release.
Harmon then drove himself to the area of 5200 Walnut Valley Dr. in Cross Lanes to call 911 around 10:44 a.m. He told Metro 911 he had been robbed and shot, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. He described the suspects' vehicle as a white four-door sedan, and said one of the suspects had tattoos in his face.
A responding deputy observed a white sedan driven by a man with facial tattoos, and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, leading to a police pursuit into Dunbar until the suspects entered Interstate 64 traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. The pursuit was ended for safety reasons.
Police later received information that a male with facial tattoos was attempting to break into vehicles in South Charleston. The unoccupied white sedan was located near the Joe Holland Service Center.
A deputy located and detained Dangott running near Olive Tree Cafe, then Cochran was located on a KRT bus in the Spring Hill area.
Harmon was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the news release.
