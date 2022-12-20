Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Two men have been charged with first degree robbery and malicious wounding after shooting another man and leading police in a pursuit on Monday morning. 

Richard Dangott, 29, from Ravenswood, and Jonathan Cochran, aka Baby Boy, 31 from Charleston, are accused of shooting Darius Harmon, 39 from Eleanor, on Doc Bailey Road near Claybank Road in Cross Lanes, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

