Two West Virginia State Police officers monitor vehicles traveling along Interstate 64 in the work zones near the Huntington Mall as they begin to ramp up measures to prevent speeding in the area on Monday in Barboursville.
Motorists travel through the work zone along Interstate 64 near the Huntington Mall exit ramps as two West Virginia State Police officers monitor the area for speeding vehicles in May in Barboursville.
Two people, including a West Virginia Division of Highways dump truck driver, were injured and taken to the hospital following a crash in a work zone on Interstate 64 near Dunbar on Wednesday, March 1.
The dump truck driver was treated and released, but the driver of the truck remains hospitalized with several broken bones and head trauma. The work zone on I-64 was clearly marked with sign boards and traffic cones.
“This verifies why we stress work zone safety,” said Randy Damron, work zone safety outreach coordinator for the West Virginia Division of Highways. “All highway crashes are avoidable, especially in work zones. Work zone crashes can be eliminated if people simply abide by the traffic laws.”
In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. The Division of Highways urges drivers to remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cellphones.