U.S. 52 closed in Wyoming County following train derailment By Leann Ray Dec 2, 2022 A train derailment occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Hanover Friday morning, according to a Wyoming County 911 dispatcher. No injuries were reported.The derailment has closed U.S. 52. The dispatcher said according to some pictures they had seen, some cars had been hit.Hanover and Coal Mountain volunteer fire departments are on scene.It is unknown when Route 52 will reopen. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com.