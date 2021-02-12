U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced Friday evening he will be resigning from his position at the end of the month.
Stuart, serving in the Southern District of West Virginia, joined his counterpart, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell from the Northern District of West Virginia, in planning to leave office at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, Stuart wrote he was honored to be nominated to the position by former President Donald Trump to serve in his home state.
“It has been my distinct honor to serve as a United States Attorney particularly because it was in service to the people of West Virginia. I’ve had a love affair with the people of West Virginia from my very first breath,” Stuart wrote. “It is a love affair that will continue to my very last breath and until I rest within the brilliance of God’s creation of these ‘Country Roads.’”
When a new president of a different political party takes office, it is common that U.S. Attorneys from the previous administration are asked to resign.
Stuart said he was prideful of his work in the opioid epidemic, elder fraud and law enforcement operations and investigations, among other areas of work, throughout his four years as the top federal prosecutor in the southern region of the state. He also led the criminal prosecution of two West Virginia Supreme Court Justices.
Stuart was confirmed to the position in December 2017. He served as chairman for Trump’s West Virginia political campaign in 2016.
Powell, in his resignation letter Wednesday, wrote he is going to dearly miss the position.
“It has been my great professional honor to work with the dedicated men and women in the Northern District of West Virginia. It was that dedication along with their hard work that the districts’ successes were possible,” Powell wrote. “... I always did my best to serve justice and to do so in an impartial manner. I will miss serving in this position more than words can express, and I wish great success to whoever is appointed as the new U.S. Attorney.”
Stuart, wishing the Biden administration the best of luck going forward, said he was grateful for the opportunity.
“I am one of the luckiest people in the whole world. My life has been one of repeated blessings. If my life were to end today, I would die a man blessed far greater than what he deserves,” he said.