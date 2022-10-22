Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ukraine Family
Denys Pavlov (right) came to West Virginia in 2021 as a foreign exchange student from Ukraine. After war broke out in his home country, Pavlov's mother, Svitlana Pavlova (center), and grandmother, Maiia Pavlova (left), joined him in Putnam County over the summer.

 JOE SEVERINO | Gazette-Mail

ELEANOR -- Denys Pavlov had a choice to make last fall.

Then 16 years old, the Ukrainian boy had applied to be a foreign exchange student in the United States. He waited and waited, hoping for confirmation that he’d been accepted into the program.

