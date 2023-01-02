The Donut Shop in Buckhannon is known statewide for its pepperoni rolls and sweet confections, but news last week that the restaurant would close permanently left a bitter taste in the mouths of many in the Upshur County community.
Rumors first cropped up on social media that the restaurant would close Dec. 31. On Thursday, a link to a news story confirming the closure was posted on one of the restaurant’s social media pages.
Then, on Friday, the owner of the building, Sherree Martin, announced in a news release that the restaurant would continue operation under new management.
“I am committed to continuing business as usual, with a new operator in place shortly to continue the tradition,” Martin said in the release.
Numerous people, including state politicians and Buckhannon’s mayor, took to social media to support keeping the restaurant open.
The Donut Shop has been a Buckhannon landmark for decades and has a statewide reputation, Mayor Robbie Skinner said in a social media post.
“Folks far and wide associate Buckhannon with The Donut Shop. It’s woven into the fabric of our culture here,” Skinner said.
Richard Comegys owned the business until his death in 2013, according to an obituary from Poling St. Clair Funeral Home in Buckhannon. His brothers, John and George Comegys, now operate the business, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. Their addresses are listed as being in Maryland.
No reason was given for the announced closure, and the Comegys were not available for comment.
Skinner said the city is doing everything it can to help The Donut Shop stay open.
“Like many in our community and beyond, we are heartsick. The Donut Shop has been a staple in Buckhannon for decades,” Skinner said. “We are doing everything we can to find a solution that keeps this critically important business in our community.”
Sen. Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, and his brother, Delegate Carl Martin, R-Upshur, are from the region. In a social media post, Patrick Martin said he and his brother have received hundreds of calls about The Donut Shop, which first opened its doors in 1978.
“We’ve really seen an outpouring of support for this business over the past couple of days, and we’re working with the mayor’s office and other business leaders in the city to see if there’s any way we’re able to help,” Patrick Martin said.
Although Buckhannon isn’t in his district, Patrick Martin said the closure of the shop would affect the entire region.
“What we’ve heard over and over again is that this isn’t just a doughnut shop, it’s really a community center. It’s a place where friends meet and regular customers see each other daily. These kinds of businesses are absolutely critical to our small towns, and we should do everything we can to ensure their continued success,” Patrick Martin said.
Carl Martin said Buckhannon is in his district and he hopes there will be a resolution to any issues that might be causing the business to close.
“My constituents are devastated by this news, and as someone who is local to this area, I feel the same sadness,” he said. “I know our mayor is working nonstop to find a way to keep The Donut Shop open. We remain hopeful ... that The Donut Shop will be a fixture in Buckhannon for years to come.”
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter