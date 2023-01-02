Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon is known statewide for its pepperoni rolls and sweet confections, but news last week that the restaurant would close permanently left a bitter taste in the mouths of many in the Upshur County community.

Rumors first cropped up on social media that the restaurant would close Dec. 31. On Thursday, a link to a news story confirming the closure was posted on one of the restaurant’s social media pages.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

