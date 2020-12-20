West Virginia’s Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund is not out of money, but the expiration of two federal enhanced unemployment benefits programs is leading some people to think so, a spokesman for WorkForce West Virginia said.
“People don’t know the difference between the different kinds of programs or whether it’s state or federal money. They’re just worried about paying the bills,” said Andy Malinoski, director of the Commerce Department communications office.
He said the U.S. Department of Labor notified WorkForce West Virginia that extended pandemic emergency unemployment compensation benefits would end on Dec. 12.
That program provided up to a 13-week extension of traditional unemployment benefits, up to a total of 39 weeks.
A second federal program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, providing up to 39 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers, is ending on Dec. 26.
“WorkForce is in a position where they can only follow the guidance from the federal government,” Malinoski said of the federal programs expiration.
He said state officials are waiting to see if Congress includes a new round of enhanced unemployment compensation benefits in a new pandemic stimulus package currently under negotiation.
As of Sunday, Congressional leaders were close to agreement on a $1 trillion-plus pandemic aid package, which tentatively would include $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits.
Given that the initial round of enhanced unemployment benefits topped $400 million, it is not feasible for the state to continue those programs using state funds, he said.
During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said that, since March 1, the state has paid out more than $500 million in traditional state unemployment benefits.
Malinoski said that recipients would confuse programs expiring with the state fund running out of money is not surprising.
“It’s been a real communications challenge to reach the folks who need these programs,” he said.