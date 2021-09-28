It’s been two months since the Mylan Pharmaceuticals plant closed its doors, but the struggle for the affected workers continues.
Navigating the unemployment process is the main concern for the more than 750 United Steelworkers Local 8-957 employees who were laid off July 31, said Bill Hawkins, the union’s vice president and a former shop-floor worker now employed by the international union office. While former employees are staying positive, Hawkins said the local’s office on the Mileground in Morgantown has been busier than ever.
“We’ve probably had more people in this office since July 31 then we had the whole time we were up here while Viatris was [operating],” Hawkins said.
The workers who survived the previous decade of Mylan layoffs are the folks now entering the unemployment system, Hawkins said. For many, the unemployment process is something they have never experienced. While there’s little negativity to be found from former employees, Hawkins said most are just plain confused.
“These people — they’re scared. I don’t think anybody there has been there for less than 11 years,” he said.
Hawkins and another top local union official, Chad McCormick, have manned the union’s office since the mass layoff. McCormick said the 20-plus year workers, who are close but still a few years from retirement age, have initially borne the brunt of closure.
In between boxing old files and sitting on the phone for hours trying to help workers out of their respective jams, McCormick said the office is also the one-stop shop for scanning driver’s licenses, updating resumes and printing off forms, job applications and insurance information.
“Several of the people that have come up here still don’t even have computers,” McCormick said. “The older generation, they’re still not interested [in owning one.]”
Viatris still employs 43 union employees who are assisting in wind-down work at the plant. On Aug. 31, Viatris laid off 24 employees who were kept on for these activities. On Oct. 31, the corporation will lay off 27 of those remaining. Sixteen workers will get their pink slips Dec. 31, and two union employees will be needed in the facility until it fully closes on March 31, 2022, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice issued in May.
For the workers laid off last month, and for those soon to be unemployed, Hawkins said their work begins again with each new round.
Hawkins and McCormick said going through the state’s unemployment office has presented the biggest obstacle for affected workers.
Some are frustrated they’re being placed into jobs nowhere near their previous income level, and they worry their unemployment benefits will be cut if they don’t take the work. Some have ditched trying to contact the Morgantown WorkForce West Virginia office at all, going around the state to other offices instead.
McCormick said two former employees told him they were so upset while trying to collect unemployment benefits they ditched the system altogether and are on the job hunt themselves.
“You’re coming up to where you’ve lost your job due to a closure that’s not your fault, and people that are supposed to be helping you through the process, they make it so complicated to get through that you just give up,” Hawkins said.
WorkForce West Virginia Director Scott Adkins said Tuesday that while former Mylan workers may perceive these talks with unemployment office workers as threats, the opposite is true.
“The only way we can really deny your benefits is if you refuse suitable work,” Adkins said. “It’s got to be in the same pay range. It has to be similarly situated. In other words, we can’t force you to drive 100 miles for a job, even if it’s the same job, because it wouldn’t be suitable work.”
Adkins said there are also rules about not forcing someone to work a shift — day, afternoon or night — they didn’t work in their previous job. He said the state office worked with the union and other Viatris employees in the time between the layoff announcement and July 31 on a number of occasions. The main issue has been trying to find similar work at a similar rate of pay, he said.
“That’s the biggest complaint that we’ve heard, is that now they’re going to either re-skill, retrain or relocate somewhere else in order to have that same income,” Adkins said. “As far as navigating the unemployment system, I haven’t heard any complaints.”
Adkins said state unemployment office workers are not looking for reasons to cut people off. They are there to help make ends meet.
“Their job is not to deny benefits,” he said.
Since the Mylan jobs went overseas, Adkins said the workers are eligible for benefits under the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance program. Through this, former employees can still receive payment benefits while retraining for a career in a different field. Benefits and payments can go much further than the traditional 26 weeks if schooling is involved.
The retraining has thus far been underutilized by former Mylan workers, Adkins said, and he encouraged people to explore their options in that arena. The director also rejected claims the Dislocated Worker Unit within the state’s unemployment office is not fully funded or is not working with laid off workers, saying the office is fully staffed and funded.
Meanwhile, Hawkins is preaching a similar message to workers, he said, hoping they capitalize on what they’ve already earned.
“My advice to people is take advantage of the unemployment. Take advantage of the free schooling. Go get yourself a [Commercial Driver’s License]. Go get a degree,” Hawkins said. “You’ve paid into it. You’ve paid your state tax. You’ve paid your federal income tax. That’s what it’s there for.”