United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia awards grants

The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc. awarded grants totaling $55,388 to several programs and ministries around the state. According to Foundation president, Jeff Taylor, the Grants Committee reviews applications and awards grants to help fund innovative programs that address acute needs in communities. At its Oct. 21 meeting, the Foundation awarded grants for the following at its Oct. 21 meeting:
- Aldersgate United Methodist Church was awarded a $500 grant to purchase underwear for children in need in Sissonville.
- Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston was approved for a $10,000 grant to help fund the purchase of equipment for their new playground.
- Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs was approved for a $8,650 grant for facility upgrades necessary to provide a safe and secure location for drug and alcohol counseling.
- Heart and Hand Outreach Ministries of South Charleston was approved for a $18,000 grant to help fund the purchase of an elevator for their facility.
- Hopewell United Methodist Church in Fairmont is awarded a grant of $2,500 to purchase multimedia equipment to enhance worship, study, and fellowship.
- Madison United Methodist Church was approved for a $2,047 grant to help provide funding for their weekend backpack food ministry.
- Ronceverte Charge of the United Methodist Church was approved for a $8,000 grant for their Shabach ministry.
- United Methodist Temple in Beckley is awarded a $2,880 grant to fund the purchase of materials to add accessibility ramps to three homes in their community.
- Wayne United Methodist Church was awarded an $811 grant to provide for training programs to help study and foster a faith and finance program in their community.
- Wayside United Methodist Church in Vienna was approved for a $2,000 grant to help fund the costs associated with the project undertaken in Cuba by their mission work team.
The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc., established in 1974, manages more than $108 million for United Methodist causes in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland.