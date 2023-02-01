Fueled by strong loan growth and a robust fourth quarter, United Bankshares last year posted record annual earnings of $379.6 million along with one of the industry's highest total shareholder returns, the bank announced in a news release.
United CEO Richard M. Adams Jr. called 2022 "one of the best years in our company's long history."
The company closed with net interest income records of $249.4 million in the fourth quarter and $896.4 million for the year, driven by loan growth and net interest margin expansion. Annualized loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased 18% in the fourth quarter and 16% in 2022.
Earnings per diluted share were $2.80 last year and 74 cents in the fourth quarter, when the company racked up earnings of $99.8 million. Earnings reached $102.6 million in the third quarter.
Expectations are running high for the new year.
"Looking ahead to 2023," Adams said, "our strong profitability, robust capital, disciplined expense control and conservative credit control have us well-positioned for success."
At year's end, United's assets totaled $29.5 billion.
Founded in 1839 in Parkersburg, United Bankshares is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the Washington, D.C., metro region. United Bank features nearly 250 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and the District of Columbia.