Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Fueled by strong loan growth and a robust fourth quarter, United Bankshares last year posted record annual earnings of $379.6 million along with one of the industry's highest total shareholder returns, the bank announced in a news release.

United CEO Richard M. Adams Jr. called 2022 "one of the best years in our company's long history."

Tags

Recommended for you