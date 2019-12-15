United Way Capitol Club: Dec. 15, 2019

The holidays are here, but for many this time of year isn’t all about comfort and joy. It is with great sincerity that we ask you to pause and consider others who may not be as fortunate. Grandparents who are raising grandkids and struggling to put food on the table, children wearing sandals to school as the weather grows colder or the neighbor in recovery looking for a second chance — your United Way of Central West Virginia is here to help.
In 2020, United Way of Central WV will fund in part nearly 44 programs in five central West Virginia counties: Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan and Clay. These programs are built around three building blocks we know are important to a good life: health, education and financial stability. Programs include after school programs, home delivered meals for seniors and shoes for children in need. We also work closely with our safety net organizations. These include disaster services through the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, domestic violence shelters and child advocacy centers.
Our campaign theme this year is “Taking Steps in a New Direction,”, with the goal of $1.5 million. We are asking for your help, through a pretax payroll deduction, cash, check or credit card. You individually can help us maximize our impact collectively in your community. Whether it’s $1, $5 or $10 a week, every dollar helps. So, yes, take care of your family, take care of your church, but then please consider a donation to the United Way of Central WV. Thank you for your time for helping us create better opportunities and stronger communities.
Giving is easy. Visit our website at www.unitedwaycwv.org to make your donation online. We also invite you to visit our Facebook page for up-to-date information on activities happening at our United Way. Employers who would like to schedule a workplace campaign or simply meet with us to find out more about United Way can call our office and ask for Kristi Wheeler or Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3500. Remember, you do more than make a donation, you change lives.
The following list of generous donors that make up our Capitol Club give at least $500 and account for more than 50 percent of giving through our local campaign. Workplace campaigns and individual donations are crucial in reaching this goal.
Note: * denotes increased pledge