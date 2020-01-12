United Way Capitol Club: Jan. 12, 2020

The year 2020 has arrived. It is critical that we care for our children and help our neighbors in need. To do this, we need your support. We have grandparents who are raising grandkids and struggling to put food on the table, children wearing sandals to school as the weather grows colder, and countless souls in recovery looking for a second chance. With your generosity, United Way of Central West Virginia is here to help.
In 2020, United Way of Central West Virginia will fund in part nearly 44 programs in five central West Virginia counties: Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan and Clay. These programs are built around three building blocks we know are important to a good life: health, education and financial stability. Programs include after school programs, home delivered meals for seniors and shoes for children in need. We also work closely with our safety net organizations. These include disaster services through the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, domestic violence shelters and child advocacy centers.
Our campaign theme this year is Taking Steps in a New Direction, with the goal of $1.5 million. We are asking for your help, through a pretax payroll deduction, cash, check or credit card. You individually can help us maximize our impact collectively in your community. Whether it’s $1, $5 or $10 a week, every dollar helps. So, yes, take care of your family, take care of your church, but then please consider a donation to the United Way of Central West Virginia. Thank you for your time for helping us create better opportunities and stronger communities.
Giving is easy. Visit our website at www.unitedway cwv.org to make your donation online. We also invite you to visit our Facebook page for up-to-date information on activities happening at our United Way. Employers who would like to schedule a workplace campaign or simply meet with us to find out more about United Way can call our office and ask for Kristi Wheeler or Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3500. Remember, you do more than make a donation, you change lives.
The following list of generous donors that make up our Capitol Club give at least $500 and account for more than 50 percent of giving through our local campaign. Workplace campaigns and individual donations are crucial in reaching this goal. Donations listed have been received and processed through December 31, 2019.
