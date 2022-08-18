The United Way of Central West Virginia and the Charleston Dirty Birds are collecting food items for people affected by the flash flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties.
The organizations have shifted their focus from collecting cleaning supplies after an “overwhelming” response, Margaret O’Neal, United Way’s president, said in a news release Thursday.
“Thanks to all who contributed cleaning supplies this week, the response has been overwhelming,” O’Neal said. “Now we need to shift our focus to provide shelf-stable food to those who lost all of their pantry items during the flooding early this week. It’s important to help them be whole again while they are recovering from the floods.”
People can bring two or more food items to any Charleston Dirty Birds game at Appalachian Power Park through Sunday and receive a general admission ticket to that game.
Suggested food staples include peanut butter, pasta, canned vegetables, canned fruit, snack cups, bottled juice and canned meat.
Monetary donations can be made to the United Way at www.unitedwaycwv.org. Click the orange Donate button and note that your contribution is for flood relief.
People who have been affected by the flooding and need additional assistance, may dial 211, to reach WV 211, a program of the West Virginia United Way Collaborative.