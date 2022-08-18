Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The United Way of Central West Virginia and the Charleston Dirty Birds are collecting food items for people affected by the flash flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties.

The organizations have shifted their focus from collecting cleaning supplies after an “overwhelming” response, Margaret O’Neal, United Way’s president, said in a news release Thursday.

