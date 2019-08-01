UPDATE: Man dead, woman wounded after officer-involved shooting

Police shot and killed a man Thursday morning after a domestic violence incident and short pursuit near Charleston. A woman was wounded during the incident.
The West Virginia State Police was responding to a domestic incident near Falcon Drive, in Kanawha County, when two men crashed a motorcycle into their cruiser and fled the scene, according to a news release from Capt. Shallon Oglesby, deputy chief of staff services and director of public relations with the State Police.
Police later identified the men as Eric Toon and Noah Sutherland. No other information about them was immediately available.
The troopers then started to chase the motorcycle, but because of heavy traffic, they stopped and went back to the location of the domestic incident, where they found the two men had returned as well.
One of the suspects, later identified as Toon, confronted police with a firearm, and officers opened fire, killing him, Oglesby said in the release.
The State Police also reported that a woman, later identified as Taylor Quinn, was struck by gunfire in the incident, but her wounds were not life-threatening. Sutherland was taken into custody.
Oglesby said Thursday afternoon that, while the State Police was involved in the shooting, she could not say if it was a trooper who killed the man or shot the woman, because the case is under investigation.