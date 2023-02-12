HUNTINGTON — Upgrades to the Huntington Museum of Art’s C. Fred Edwards Conservatory are making the space more accessible and some fish easier to see.
Conservatory Director Josh Hamrick said the former axolotl pond has been removed and replaced with concrete that holds a new axolotl aquarium. While the aquarium is still being set up, the concrete widens the path and makes the area safer for children.
“So we have two water features already, and as I was working in here, I noticed that the pond, the axolotl pond, was a little bit of a hazard,” he said. “So just from a risk management perspective, I thought maybe doing something different with that display would be a good place to start.”
Hamrick took over as the conservatory directory last month after serving as its assistant director since January 2022. While no children have fallen into the axolotl pond since his time with the Huntington Museum of Art, he said there have been some close calls.
The new concrete work widens the path near the conservatory’s entrance. A little further in the space, another formerly decorative area was replaced with concrete, too.
Hamrick said the new concrete used to be an extension of the plant beds and a big urn sat on top, where visitors would have to maneuver around the urn. That sometimes made walking more difficult when a lot of visitors were in the conservatory at the same time.
“You had to zigzag around the path, and we decided let’s just make this one large pass-through area,” he said.
Another benefit of the changes is that the axolotls will be more visible to visitors, Hamrick said. When they were in the pond, he said, the axolotls were often difficult for visitors to see.
“The most exciting part is going to be seeing visitors, particularly kids, really get to enjoy the axolotls,” he said. “I’m super thrilled with how it’s turning out. I think it’s a great addition to the space, so I can’t wait to get it done so people can actually enjoy them.”
Hamrick said more changes are coming to the conservatory in the future, and while he does not want to give them all away, he shared that staff are currently in the planning stages of making the entrance doors to the conservatory automatic to further improve accessibility.
