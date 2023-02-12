Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Upgrades to the Huntington Museum of Art’s C. Fred Edwards Conservatory are making the space more accessible and some fish easier to see.

Conservatory Director Josh Hamrick said the former axolotl pond has been removed and replaced with concrete that holds a new axolotl aquarium. While the aquarium is still being set up, the concrete widens the path and makes the area safer for children.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

