Campsites featuring pre-pitched, deck-mounted, canvas-wall tents equipped with queen-size memory-foam mattresses, side tables, propane heaters and solar showers are now available at Hawks Nest and Cacapon state parks. They also will accommodate guests starting June 14 at Lost River and Blackwater Falls.
"This new camping experience is one of many ways West Virginians and visitors to our state can enjoy the incredible state parks we have right in our backyard," Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday in announcing the new upscale state park campsites.
The new sites are being offered through a public-private partnership between West Virginia State Parks and Tentrr, which offers more than 1,000 campsites with online reservations in 43 states through agreements with private landowners, conservation groups and state park systems from Maine to Utah.
Tentrr was founded in 2015 by Michael D'Agostino, a former New York Stock Exchange managing director.
"West Virginia is known for its outdoor adventure, and we are making the experience of sleeping under the stars and enjoying nature better and more accessible for all," said Todd King, Tentrr's vice president for marketing.
Tentrr's stated mission is to provide ready-to-go camping with "less roughing it and more enjoying it."
The new Tentrr campsites at West Virginia state parks rent for $85 per night, with two-night minimum stays required on weekends. In addition to spacious, sturdy wall tents, many of the sites include smaller pop-up tents for additional guests who bring their own air mattresses or sleeping pads. Most sites are pet friendly.
The raised decks supporting the wall tents are equipped with Adirondack-style chairs. Each site also includes a picnic table with benches, cooking grill, fire ring and portable camp toilet with privacy tent, in addition to existing state park restrooms.
At Hawks Nest State Park, where camping was not offered until now, eight new Tentrr campsites are available. Seven sites overlooking Hawks Nest Lake are dispersed along a 0.22-mile trail between a lower parking area near the park's boat dock area and Hawks Nest Dam. The eighth site, a double, offers the park's most secluded camping on a point overlooking Mill Creek, just above its confluence with the New River/Hawks Nest Lake, not far from the lower tramway station.
Eight Tentrr sites also are available now at Cacapon Resort State Park, while 21 additional campsites will be available soon at Lost River and Blackwater Falls state parks.
The upscale campsite options arrived in West Virginia "at an ideal time to align perfectly with post-pandemic traveler trends," Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said.
Photos and descriptions of the new campsites can be seen, their availability determined, and reservations for them made, by visiting wvstateparks.com or tentrr.com/wvsp.