US Postal Service announces Presidents Day delivery schedule

The U.S. Postal Service announces there will be no street delivery on Presidents Day, Monday, only delivery of Priority Mail Express.
The Main Post Office in Charleston will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for retail transactions and customers will also be able to drop-off outgoing mail. Normal operations will resume on Feb. 18.
More information on locations and operating hours can be found online at usps.com. To purchase stamps or mail packages, go to usps.com for a list of Self-Service Kiosks and retail outlets offering postal services.