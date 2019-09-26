Accuser claims Trump abused office and that White House officials tried to cover it up

WASHINGTON — The whistleblower complaint at the heart of the controversy over President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president claims that Trump misused his office for personal gain, endangered national security and that White House officials tried to hide that conduct.
In forceful language, the unidentified accuser alleged that Trump pushed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and that senior White House officials then tried to “lock down” records related to the matter.
The pressure, the whistleblower alleged, came in a July 25 phone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, an exchange that allegedly turned so politically problematic that White House lawyers directed other officials to remove the electronic transcript of the conversation from the computer system where it was stored.
The transcript, the whistleblower alleged, was then loaded onto a separate system meant for classified information. And, the complaint alleged, White House officials informed the whistleblower that was “not the first time” a transcript was put there due to concerns about politics rather than national security.
Trump, his accuser wrote, was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”
The whistleblower’s assertions — made public Thursday after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., released the person’s complaint — fueled an already intense political battle that this week led congressional Democrats to launch a formal inquiry into whether Trump should be impeached. Just minutes after Schiff tweeted a link to the document, lawmakers convened a hearing to question Trump’s acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, about the matter.
Democrats pressed Maguire on why he had not turned the complaint over to them sooner, as they believe the law required, while Republicans attacked the reliability of the whistleblower’s information as unproven hearsay.
Trump echoed those attacks, writing on Twitter, “A whistleblower with second hand information? Another Fake News Story! See what was said on the very nice, no pressure, call. Another Witch Hunt!”
He later targeted congressional Democrats, asserting they are consumed by his “perfect” call with Zelensky.
“They don’t want to talk about anything because they’re fixated on this,” Trump said.
The whistleblower’s complaint, dated Aug. 12, is just seven-pages long, although it also contains a two-page addendum, portions of which remain classified. It was directed to the heads of the House and Senate intelligence committees, spelling out what the accuser, who has been identified as a U.S. intelligence official, felt was an “urgent concern” based on information more than a half-dozen officials had shared.
The whistleblower’s account allegedly is based on months of conversations with colleagues and concedes that, for most of the events described, the person was not a direct witness. The person wrote that the information was gathered “in the course of official interagency business. It is routine for U.S. officials with responsibility for a particular regional or functional portfolio to share such information with one another to inform policymaking and analysis.”
The whistleblower alleged that Trump had solicited election interference that “includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals.”
“The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph W. Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort,” the person wrote. “Attorney General [William P.] Barr appears to be involved as well,” the complaint stated.
In their July phone call, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.
Joe Biden is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Trump in 2020. His son served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company that came under scrutiny by authorities there.
Hunter Biden was not accused of any wrongdoing in the investigation. As vice president, Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, who Biden and other Western officials said was not sufficiently pursuing corruption cases. At the time, the Ukrainians’ investigation was dormant, according to former Ukrainian and U.S. officials.
In the call with Zelensky, Trump offered Barr’s help while dangling a possible visit to the White House, according to a record of the call released by the White House on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for Barr has said he did not know about the phone call until the complaint was raised and that he had not spoken with Trump about assisting Ukraine with an investigation of Biden or his son.
Apparently alarmed by the conversation between Trump and Zelensky, and related interactions between Giuliani and other Ukrainian officials, the accuser submitted the complaint to the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence agencies.
While the whistleblower’s primary concern is the president’s phone call with Zelensky, it is clear from the document released Thursday that its author also was troubled by what appeared to be a four-month pattern of alleged election-season misconduct involving the president, his lawyer and White House aides who allegedly sought to keep the whole thing quiet.
“I am also concerned that these actions pose risks to U.S. national security and undermine the U.S. government’s efforts to deter and counter foreign interference in U.S. elections,” the person wrote.
According to the complaint, the person was not alone in harboring concern.
“The White House officials who told me this information were deeply disturbed by what had transpired in the phone call,” the whistleblower wrote. “They told me there was already a ‘discussion ongoing’ with White House lawyers about how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the President abuse his office for personal gain.”
About a dozen White House officials listened in on the call, which is common when heads of state speak directly. The complaint identifies State Department official T. Ulrich Brechbuhl as one of the officials who listened to the call. Since May, Brechbuhl has worked as a counselor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — a high level position reporting directly to the secretary.
The State Department did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
The alarm was so great, the whistleblower alleged, that White House officials sought to limit access to the written record of the call.
“In the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to ‘lock down’ all records of the phone call, especially the word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced — as is customary — by the White House Situation Room,” the whistleblower alleged. “This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call.”
The person also said that they were told by unidentified White House officials that they had been directed by White House lawyers “to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored.” Trump’s accuser cryptically alleged that, according to other White House officials, this was “not the first time” a transcript was placed into a particular classified system “solely for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive — rather than national security sensitive — information.”
The person did not specify the other instances, at least in the unredacted portions of the complaint.
The White House Counsel’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Larry Pfeiffer, a senior director of the White House Situation Room in the Obama administration, said the computer system reserved for codeword-level intelligence information is used to retain the most sensitive compartmented intelligence matters, such as covert programs. It may also hold some diplomatically sensitive information — such as records of highly delicate negotiations and conversations, he said.
“It would never be used to protect or ‘lock down’ politically sensitive material or to protect the president or senior officials from embarrassment,” said Pfeiffer, now director of the Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy and International Security at George Mason University. “I’m appalled at this clear abuse of the President’s power to manage and protect our most sensitive secrets.”
The complaint also describes alleged actions by Giuliani that seemed designed to pressure the Ukraine government to go after Joe Biden.
The whistleblower learned from other U.S. officials that Giuliani’s visit to Madrid on Aug. 2 to meet with a Zelensky aide was “a direct followup” to Trump’s July 25 call to the Ukrainian president and request for an investigation of the Bidens, the complaint alleged. Giuliani also reached out to “a variety of other Zelensky advisers, including Chief of Staff Andriy Bohdan and Acting Chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov,” according to the complaint.
Giuliani’s efforts complicated U.S. diplomats’ dealings with Ukraine, according to the complaint. After the Aug. 2 meeting, the whistleblower alleged, two ambassadors had to advise Ukrainian leaders on “how to ‘navigate’ the demands that the President had made of Mr. Zelensky.” Those ambassadors also talked to Giuliani to “contain the damage” to national security, Trump’s accuser wrote.
Although the whistleblower did not have direct knowledge of much of what was described in the complaint, the account lines up with public reporting and the record of the Trump-Zelensky phone call — noting that Trump allegedly had sought an investigation into Biden and help locating the computer server used by the Democratic National Committee that reportedly was hacked by Russia ahead of the 2016 U.S. election. The president seemed to believe the server was in Ukraine, according to the White House memo detailing the phone call.
The complaint reportedly became the subject of a high-stakes back-and-forth among government agencies about how it should be handled. While the inspector general sought to alert Congress to the concern, lawyers at the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel concluded it should not be shared with Congress. The Justice Department decided it was not a proper whistleblower complaint because it involved the conduct of the president, who is not an employee of the intelligence agencies.
Instead, the complaint was relayed to the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in late August as a possible violation of campaign finance laws. After reviewing the matter for several weeks, Justice Department officials concluded that the law had not been broken and closed the matter without opening a formal investigation.