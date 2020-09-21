WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, and there will be an outdoor viewing for the public on those days.
Additionally, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that Ginsburg will lie in state in National Statuary Hall in the Capitol on Friday.
The court said in a news release that Ginsburg’s coffin will arrive at the court just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a private ceremony for the late justice’s family, close friends and fellow justices.
After that ceremony, the coffin will be moved to the portico at the top of the front steps of the building. Such viewings usually take place in the court’s Great Hall, but the court is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The public can pay respects from about 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday.
As is tradition, Ginsburg’s coffin will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which Congress has loaned to the court for the ceremony. A 2016 portrait of the justice by Constance Beaty will be on display in the Great Hall.
Pelosi said a formal ceremony at the Capitol on Friday morning will be open only to invited guests because of the pandemic restrictions. More details will be announced later, she said.
“Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage,” the speaker said in the release. “Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.”
Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol, and the second Supreme Court justice. William Howard Taft, who served as the 27th president and later the 10th chief justice of the United States, was the first. Civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks is among those “who have lain in honor” in the Capitol.
Ginsburg, 87, died Sept. 18 of complications from cancer.
She will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery, the court said.