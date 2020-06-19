Oklahoma Supreme Court rejects legal bid to stop Trump's Tulsa rally

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal of a lawsuit attempting to block President Donald Trump from holding an indoor campaign rally here Saturday that many fear could worsen the spread of the coronavirus. The decision paved the way for the event to go on as planned.
A lawsuit filed on behalf of many residents, business owners and a community center in the historically Black neighborhood of Greenwood earlier this week had demanded that the arena adhere to social distancing guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or that the event be canceled. The Trump campaign has said it will take temperatures of supporters entering the 19,000-seat BOK Center and hand out masks, but face coverings will not be required.
The plaintiffs had sought a temporary injunction against ASM Global, the parent company of the entity that manages the BOK Center, “to protect against a substantial, imminent, and deadly risk to the community,” according to a copy of the complaint. Paul DeMuro, an attorney for the plaintiffs, had argued that it is “madness” to let the event proceed as new coronavirus cases in Tulsa are spiking.
The court said the state’s June 1 reopening plan allowed business owners to use discretion over social distancing measures and that they were not mandatory, as the plaintiffs had asserted.
The ruling came as thousands of Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters poured into the city in advance of the president’s first campaign rally in months.
Metal barricades went up around downtown and police cars began blocking off streets after Tulsa announced a last-minute curfew for the downtown area Thursday night that continued through Friday and part of today.
Officials cleared the area around the BOK Center, where Trump supporters had been camping for days in the hopes of being among the first inside for tonight’s rally, which has drawn far more than the 19,000-seat arena can hold.
The moves came after Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, declared a “civil emergency,” saying police had informed him that “individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” according to his executive order.
Trump joined the fray, tweeting Friday that “any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma, please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!”
The president’s decision to hold his first campaign rally since the pandemic began in Tulsa on Juneteenth weekend has angered many across the country and in Tulsa, the site of one of the country’s worst race massacres. It also comes as the country is in the midst of a reckoning on race after the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
Trump originally planned the rally to be held on Juneteenth itself, but moved it to one day later after criticism.
He told The Wall Street Journal earlier in the week that he had never heard of the celebration until one of his Black Secret Service officers explained it to him.
“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump said, although observances of the end of slavery happen annually across the country on June 19. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”
About a mile from the arena, thousands of people gathered Friday for the Juneteenth celebration in the historic Black community of Greenwood, once known as Black Wall Street, where an estimated 300 Black residents were killed by a white mob in 1921. Celebrants painted “Black Lives Matter” on the street in yellow paint, an echo of Washington, D.C.’s street mural in front of the White House. The Rev. Al Sharpton and other Black leaders were to speak at the rally, which was expected to stretch into the evening hours.
Leaders in Greenwood said they are worried about the potential for violence and asked Juneteenth celebrants to stay away from the Trump rally for fear of clashes.
“We did our rally as a way to protect our people from going over to Trump’s,” said Nehemiah Frank, a community leader and the editor-in-chief of the Black Wall Street Times news site in Greenwood. “We’re working to extend our rally into Saturday, as well, to keep them occupied. We don’t want them clashing with those people. Trump has a lot of racist followers, and they are dangerous. They know the history of our city.
“Our rally is going to be a peaceful one.”
The Rev. Robert R.A. Turner, 37, stood in front of the Historic Vernon AME Church — where the basement was one of the few structures that survived the devastation in 1921 — and watched as crowds streamed past one group selling Black Lives Matter clothing and another registering people to vote. He said he would not allow himself to fear the potential violence of the upcoming weekend, but he is “very concerned that citizens may come here for nefarious reasons.”
“We know that people came here nearly 100 years ago and sought to destroy Black Wall Street,” Turner said. “We don’t want other individuals to come finish the job. I just hope and pray that the president keeps his people calm, but I have no faith in this president. He has shown a propensity to incite violence.”
Around the BOK center early Friday, the mood was on edge, even as vendors hawked T-shirts and faces masks, and small clusters of people wearing MAGA hats and Trump T-shirts roamed the streets, taking photos.
“The city is under siege,” said Kavin Ross, a photojournalist in Tulsa who has researched the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. He said Quik Trip convenience stores were boarded up and there was a National Guard presence on the streets.
About four blocks from the BOK arena, dozens of people clustered in soggy lawn chairs and huddled under umbrellas and tents in the morning rain after being moved from their spots in front of the arena Thursday night.
Rick Frazier, 64, said he arrived in Tulsa from Ohio Tuesday around noon with a friend who had been to 36 Trump rallies. Frazier said he was fifth in line for what he said will be his 21st Trump rally.
The two camped in front of the arena and slept in their car for three days, until police asked them and about 100 others camping out in front of the arena to leave the property.
Frazier said he got to know people from Massachusetts, Indiana and Michigan who were in line with him. When police told the group they would have to move, just before 9 p.m. Thursday, he said, many were unhappy because they feared losing their place in line.
Those who moved from the arena lined up in the same order, to preserve their place in line, he said.
Frazier said he understood the need for police to move people camped in front of the arena. He said police arrested a man who punched a Trump supporter waiting in front of the arena.
“We had one attack the second night we were here, or the day, when a person just came in unprovoked and hit a guy,” he said. “The police got him.”
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale disputed the idea that the president’s supporters would cause unrest, telling Fox and Friends on Friday morning, “You know, I’ve been here since day one, and I’ve found all Trump supporters to be really, you know, caring, loving people that care about this country.”
“I think you see people coming in. They’re trying to disrupt. They’re trying to create scenes,” he added.
Although Oklahoma is a solidly Republican state, Trump campaign officials said they chose the city for Trump’s because Oklahoma is already well into reopening after the coronavirus shutdown and view it as a celebration of sorts that the worst of the crisis is over. Trump and others have said about 1 million people have requested tickets to the event for the 19,000-seat arena.
But coronavirus cases are rising in the state. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist at Harvard University’s Chan School of Public Health, said Oklahoma has the second-fastest-growing per capita rate of new coronavirus infections in the country, based on a seven-day average.
As of Thursday, infections were up 140% in the state, according to estimates by the Federation of American Scientists, a nonpartisan policy institute where Feigl-Ding is a senior fellow. Cases in Tulsa have spiked in recent days. As of Friday, Tulsa County had 2,070 cases and 65 deaths, and Oklahoma had 9,706 cases and 367 deaths.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that no one in the administration has any reservations about going forward with the rally. Asked why Trump is taking the risk of spreading infection, she said, “Look, I think we’re confident we can operate safely in Tulsa.”
McEnany said she will be at the rally and will not wear a mask, which she said is a personal choice.
Bynum noted Friday in a Facebook post that Tulsa is the first city in the country to host a major event since the pandemic struck the United States.