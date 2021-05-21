The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

tiny earthquake May 21, 2021

This screenshot of a map by the United States Geological Survey shows where the agency reported a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Lawrence County, Ohio, about 18 miles north of Huntington.

 Screenshot

The United States Geological Survey reports a 2.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Lawrence County, Ohio, last night, just north of Huntington. 

Earthquakes of this magnitude often go unnoticed, but they can be felt by people and cause delicate objects to swing, according to the USGS. The next level up, level 3 magnitude earthquakes, feel like the passing of a truck.

Last night's earthquake was 12 miles deep and was centered about 18 miles north of Huntington. It occurred at 12:53 a.m.

Did you feel the quake? The USGS has a "Felt Report" for citizen scientists to describe their experiences.

Catherine Caudill is the Gazette-Mail’s digital editor. She can be reached at catherine.caudill@wvgazettemail.com.

