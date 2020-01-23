Vendor applications for Live on the Levee now available

The City of Charleston is seeking vendors to set up during the 2020 Live on the Levee concert series. Located on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park, this summer staple brings thousands of people to downtown Charleston each week to enjoy music, food and fun. The concert series takes place each Friday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day and features local, regional and national talent.
All applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. To download the application, visit liveontheleveecharleston.com. Mail application to Renee Jones, Special Events Coordinator P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330.