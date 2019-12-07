Veterans Table Program Mobile Food Bank announces 2020 schedule

Beckley VA Medical Center veterans who benefit from the Veterans Table Program, provided by the Mountaineer Food Bank, will be affected by a schedule change for 2020.
The program’s monthly distribution date has been changed to the second Friday of every month in 2020. The mobile food bank location will remain at the Crab Orchard Baptist Church located at 1501 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard. If a veteran needs assistance in arranging for pick-up of a food box, he or she may contact Beckley VAMC Volunteer Office at 304-255-2121, ext. 4162 or 4556.
The 2020 dates for distribution will be: Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.
Veterans enrolled in the Beckley VAMC health care system may find out if they are eligible for the program by speaking with assigned Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) social worker. Veterans not enrolled but interested may contact the Mountaineer Food Bank at call 304-364-5518. Or visit https://www.mountaineerfoodbank.org/veterans-table to learn more.