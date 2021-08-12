The company that owns Mylan Pharmaceuticals' former flagship facility in Morgantown clarified on Thursday the timeline for when a potential transfer of the plant to West Virginia University could take place, saying it could be months before a finalized agreement comes together.
Viatris announced Wednesday it had “commenced discussions” with WVU on a deal that would give the school future ownership of the plant, but disclosed few details. While the company laid off around 1,200 workers less than two weeks ago, there will not be a document in writing anytime soon.
“We are commencing discussions to align on a memorandum of understanding now and expect the full process of discussing the potential transfer and ownership of the site to WVU or one of its associated entities will be completed by the end of the year,” the company said in an emailed statement to the Gazette-Mail.
WVU President Gordon Gee also said Thursday that a finalized and detailed agreement is still down the line.
“While we are at the start of this potential new beginning, I can say with certainty that we are excited to reach an agreement, and if so, we are committed to working with our local, state and federal partners to create public and private sector jobs,” Gee said.
United Steelworkers Local 8-957 President Joe Gouzd said by phone that ultimately the news does not alleviate workers’ headaches due to the massive layoff.
“We’re still looking at 1,200 workers that are immediately out of a job,” said Gouzd, a 22-year plant worker who was among those laid off.
Gee said the university will be working to create jobs for these workers if a deal comes to fruition.
“We also will prioritize retraining and educational opportunities for recently impacted employees,” Gee said. “This endeavor goes to the core of the university’s land-grant mission. We are eager to possibly be a part of this new opportunity to make our community the best it can be.”
WVU spokesperson April Kaull said it’s uncertain when specifics of the university's work will be released due to the deal being in its infant stage.
“This announcement from Viatris is very new, and many details are still to be worked out,” Kaull said. “We don’t yet know what this is going to entail at this point. The most important thing is working to grow jobs — everything else will follow.”
Gov. Jim Justice also acknowledged Wednesday that “we still got a long ways to go to turn [the announcement] into real employment for these great employees who were doing such good work.”
In its statement, Viatris also opened the door for the WVU deal to be scrapped in favor of other potential buyers or future operators.
“While these discussions occur, we will remain open to any new expressions of interest as part of our ongoing commitment to continue to work with state officials and others to secure the next best possible future outcome for the Chestnut Ridge site.”