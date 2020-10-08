Virgin Hyperloop has picked West Virginia to be a test track for its high-speed travel system.
Virgin Hyperloop announced Thursday that it will locate its new Hyperloop Certification Center on nearly 800 acres of land in Tucker and Grant counties.
“West Virginia is well-positioned to provide a fully-integrated solution that advances the nationwide opportunity for hyperloop,” Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop said in a news release. “The engineering and scientific talent, combined with the skilled workforce and collaborative spirit we know is critical to this project, is all right here.”
Work on the center is expected to begin in 2021 with a planned Welcome Center, Certification Track and Operations Center, Pod Final Assembly Facility, Production Development Test Center, and Operations, Maintenance and Safety Training Center, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice's office.
Hyperloop moves people and goods in pods through a vacuum tube at speeds exceeding 600 mph, enabling travel from Pittsburgh to Chicago in 41 minutes or New York City to Washington, D.C., in just 30 minutes.
Delegate John Paul Hott, R-Grant, said the announcement marked “a phenomenal day for our region.”
“This decision is a tremendous shot in the arm to our region, and will result in a significant number of construction jobs along with good-paying permanent jobs once the facility is up and running,” Hott said. “We stand ready to help the company in any way we can.”
Delegate Gary Howell is a Republican who represents Mineral County, which borders Grant County moving east into the state's Eastern Panhandle.
Howell said the hyperloop was something all citizens can be proud of.
“We’ve worked hard to attract business leaders and investment to our region, and Virgin Hyperloop’s decision is proof that West Virginia is now being recognized as a prime location to create jobs and grow a business,” Howell said.
West Virginia University's Bureau of Business and Economic Research predicts the total economic impact of the center’s ongoing operation on the West Virginia economy to be $48 million annually, according to the governor's news release.
The center is expected to “leverage intellectual capital” from WVU and Marshall University, according to the governor’s news release.
“Higher Education institutions are hubs for research, innovation, and talent,” Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said. “Colleges and universities help build and strengthen our communities and, in this partnership with Virgin Hyperloop, the awesome opportunity to build the communities of the future is now at our doorstep.”
WVU President Gordon Gee said he was committed to using the center to build a consortium of universities from throughout the country to develop the center.
“We will also create educational and institutional opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to be a part of this program,” Gee said. “There is no greater learning lab than what we will build here in West Virginia.”
State leaders on Thursday announced their excitement over the development, one that Justice said the state was pursuing during his State of the State address in January.
Justice said he, state officials and officials from West Virginia University had med with the Virgin Hyperloop team, and he was excited by the prospect at the time.
“It is so phenomenal, it's off the chart,” Justice said in January.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said 20 states had been in consideration for the project, and “the competition was intense."
“But our state was able to demonstrate the best teamwork, collective spirit and overall motivation to be a true partner and help Virgin Hyperloop realize the true promise of this innovative idea,” Hanshaw said. “We hope Virgin Hyperloop’s decision to locate in our state serves as a signal to business innovators around the world that West Virginia is ripe for investment, and we stand ready to help them create jobs and new technologies in our state.”
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said lawmakers had worked tirelessly to “create exactly this kind of opportunity that we're seeing today.”
“Today’s announcement by Virgin Hyperloop demonstrates the newly found appeal of West Virginia for job creators in the high-tech industry and other fields to make a significant commitment and investment in our state,” Carmichael said. “I am incredibly grateful to Virgin Hyperloop for the faith that they are putting into West Virginia with this project. I look forward to seeing this project develop and bring with it good, high-paying jobs for years to come.”