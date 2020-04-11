Virtual seminars for seniors during COVID-19

WV It Takes A Village realizes that now more than ever, our neighbors need our help. Because of this, they are offering virtual seminars for senior citizens (and those who care for them) related to topics that are pertinent during the COVID-19 crisis. All seminars are held at 6 p.m. on the days scheduled. Schedule is as follows:
n Monday — “Virtual Smiles: Tech Tips for Connecting with Loved Ones” by Instructional Technology Coach, Michelle Burk.
n Tuesday — “WV 211, Get Connected. Get Help. When You Need a Voice and Not A Search Engine.” Margaret O’Neal discusses the friendly, non-judgmental program available to help people in their time of need, whatever that need may be.
n Thursday — “Taking the Madness out of Medicare.” Medicare specialist Tabitha Justice goes over the history of Medicare, the difference between A, B, C and D and state and federal assistance programs.
n Friday — “Remembering Now.” Melody Bailey will present ideas to use your “stay-at-home” time to create and preserve keepsakes and memories for the future.
n April 20 — “Creating a Rapid Response for Food Insecurity During a Crisis.” Jenny Anderson, director of Families Leading Change, discusses how a crisis can bring together the community to be stronger and healthier for everyone.
n April 21 — “Your Guide to Disability and Disability Medicare.” Attorney David Pence walks us through the process of filing a disability claim and Medicare Specialist Tabitha Justice explains the Medicare options that comes with disability.
n April 23 — “Free Estate Planning Workshop.” Make sure you’ve got everything prepared for your loved ones after you’re gone with estate planner Brent Van Deyson.
n April 24 — “What To Do with Grandma’s Yellow Plate.” Melody Bailey covers the soft side of estate planning, including how to initiate sensitive conversations about handling objects with special significance.
WV It Takes a Village is a local nonprofit with a mission of helping senior citizens by rallying community support. These seminars will be live on the WV It Takes a Village facebook page, @WVItTakes AVillage at 6 p.m. on the days their individual presenters are scheduled (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday). Viewers can ask questions during the seminars, and the videos will remain available after they are shown live.